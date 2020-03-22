DOTD announced the following intermittent lane closures will take place on LA 16, North of Denham Springs, from Fairlane Drive to LA 64.
On Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020 through Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020, 8:00 pm - 6:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). At least one lane will remain open at all times. These lane closure are necessary to allow crews to seal joints and patch the roadway.
On Friday, Mar. 27, 2020 through Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020, from 8:00 pm - 9:00 am, nightly (weather permitting). At least one lane will remain open at all times. These lane closure are necessary to allow crews to seal joints and patch the roadway.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detours mentioned below:
- Northbound motorists may take US 190 East to LA 1027 North to LA 1026 West to LA 16.
- Southbound motorists may take LA 1026 East to LA 1027 South to US 190 West to LA 16.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
