LA 16 will have the following temporary lane closures with flagging operations. One lane will remain open at all times. These lane closures will allow crews to replace an existing cross drain.
Approx. 50’ West of LA 447 from Monday, June 22, 2020 through Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, daily (weather permitting).
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the alternate routes mentioned below:
- Westbound motorists may take LA 16 South towards Port Vincent to LA 42 East to LA 63 North to I-12 West to LA 1026 South back to LA 16.
- Eastbound motorist may take LA 16 North towards Denham Springs to LA 1026 North to I-12 East to LA 63 South to LA 42 West back to LA 16.
