A few weather delays pushed the opening back a bit, but the Department of Transportation and Development has announced the Little Natalbany Bridge on Highway 1064 is now open.
The bridge was completely replaced to meet current road standards.
Weather caused the bridge to stay closed longer than expected, with the original opening date slated for Oct. 15.
DOTD says that they appreciate the public's patience on the project.
