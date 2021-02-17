Interstate 10 and Interstate 12 in the Capital Region will begin to reopen in various phases, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Many interstates have been closed to traffic since Monday, when a rare winter storm swept through the state.
In a statement issued Wednesday, DOTD officials released the order of how interstates will reopen, which is as follows:
-- I-10 westbound at LA 415
-- I-10 westbound at the I-10/I-12 split
-- I-10 eastbound will open at LA 415
-- I-10 eastbound from Lafayette
-- I-12 at Airline Highway
DOTD officials said crews have been working on Interstate 110 and “will now be able to focus more manpower and resources on this roadway, which is elevated and heavily iced.” DOTD will advise when it has been reopened.
“I would like to commend all of the hard working DOTD employees who have worked day and night to maintain and keep our roadways open as best as possible,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson in a statement.
“These individuals have endured extreme frigid temperatures and spent the holiday away from family in order to keep our roadways functional.”
DOTD continues to urge motorists to use “extra caution” when traveling on roadways during hazardous weather conditions — especially while traveling over bridges and elevated roadways — if travel is necessary.
