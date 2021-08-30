I-12 is closed in both directions in Walker until further notice, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
I-12 is closed in both directions from LA 447 (Walker) to LA 43 (Albany) until further notice due to debris in the roadway. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 30, 2021
In a tweet from DOTD, officials said the closure — in both directions from LA Highway 447 (Walker) to LA Highway 43 (Albany) — is due to debris in the roadway, from Hurricane Ida.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
