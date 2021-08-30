Hurricane Ida
Buy Now

A worker removes debris from the interstate following Hurricane Ida, which struck the state on Aug. 29, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

I-12 is closed in both directions in Walker until further notice, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

In a tweet from DOTD, officials said the closure — in both directions from LA Highway 447 (Walker) to LA Highway 43 (Albany) — is due to debris in the roadway, from Hurricane Ida.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.