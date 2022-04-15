There will be nightly lane closures on portions of Interstate-12 toward the east side of Livingston Parish next week, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Officials said the alternating lane closures on the eastbound and westbound sides of I-12 will start at 0.5 miles west of LA 63 (Exit No. 22 - Livingston) and end 1.25 miles east of LA 43 (Exit No. 32 - Albany).
The closures will occur April 18-22 from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. daily, weather permitting.
According to DOTD, the lane closures are to allow crews to pave the roadway and shoulders, clean the shoulders, and stripe the roadway.
A striping crew will start a moving operation to stripe the eastbound and westbound lanes once the paving operations are complete. At least one lane will be open at all times. Ramp closures will be alternating intermittently.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” officials said.
To avoid the construction zone, DOTD has provided the following detours:
– Westbound motorists I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West.
– Eastbound motorists I-12 motorists may take LA 447 North to US 190 East to I-55 South back to I-12 East.
DOTD said there will also be ramp closures at the Albany exit (No. 32) on I-12 eastbound from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. April 18-19, weather permitting.
To avoid the construction zone, DOTD has provided the following detours:
– Detours for I-12 Off Ramp traffic at the Albany Exit: Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 441 North to US 190 East to LA 43.
– Detours for I-12 On Ramp traffic at the Albany Exit: Eastbound I-12 motorists may take LA 43 North to LA 1040 East to LA 1249 South back to I-12.
