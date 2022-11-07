A portion of Interstate-12 between East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes will have intermittent ramp and lane closures this week for road work, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The road work will span Interstate-12 eastbound between the I-10/I-12 split and the Livingston Parish line. It will begin Sunday, Nov. 6, and conclude Thursday, Nov. 10.
Weather permitting, the lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. each day.
The lane closures are necessary for concrete patching, and related work, DOTD officials said. There will be no width restrictions.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” officials said in a statement.
