A portion of LA Highway 16 between Port Vincent and Denham Springs will be closed daily at the end of this week for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Weather permitting, LA 16 from Hammack Road to Montrose North Drive will have alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dec. 16-17. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to repair the existing roadway, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
At least one lane will remain open at all times, and Berner said “minimal delays are expected.”
Those wanting to avoid the construction zone are urged to use the following alternate routes:
– Westbound motorists may take LA Highway 42 east to LA Highway 63 north to I-12 west to LA 1026 south back to LA Highway 16.
– Eastbound motorists may take LA Highway 1026 north to I-12 east to LA Highway 63 south to LA Highway 42 west back to LA Highway 16.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” Berner said.
