A strip of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish will be closed daily in both directions for much of this month for road work, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The road work will span the I-12 stretch from two miles west of LA 3002 (Exit 10 in Denham Springs) to 1.25 miles east of Satsuma in both directions, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
Weather permitting, slow-moving striping crews will perform road work from 8 p.m. - 5 p.m. nightly, beginning Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 23.
One lane will remain open in both directions at all times, and “delays will be minimal,” according to Berner.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” Berner said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should see the detour mentioned below:
– Westbound motorists may take I-12 to LA 63 North to US 190 West to LA 3245 South back to I-12 West.
– Eastbound motorists may take I-12 to LA 3245 North to US 190 East to LA 63 South back to I-12 East.
