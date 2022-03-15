A portion of LA 441 in Holden will be under construction starting this week, with the project not expected to wrap up until September, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Slated to begin March 16, the work will span LA 441 North from US 190 to LA 442, DOTD said. Officials are urging people to prepare “for road closures and intermittent delays.”
“These lane closures are necessary while crews perform drainage work, miling, soil cement base work, install new asphalt pavement, and other related work,” said Darrick Berner, DOTD Project Engineer for the District 62 office in Hammond.
Wide loads will be restricted to 11 feet through the work zone, DOTD said, though emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.
“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” Berner said.
To avoid the construction zone, DOTD has provided the following detours: may use the
– Southbound motorists may use LA 441 North to LA 442 West to LA 1036 South back to LA 441.
– Northbound motorists may use LA 441 North to LA 1036 North to LA 442 East back to LA 441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.