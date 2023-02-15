Dr. Shawn Wilson plans to leave his position as head of the state’s transportation department in March — a move that comes amid much speculation he is gearing up for a gubernatorial run.
Wilson announced his plans to leave the Department of Transportation and Development in a statement Wednesday. Though he didn’t mention a run for governor, Wilson said he has “new adventures and goals ahead and it is time to make a life-changing move.”
“It’s with a heavy heart and passion for public service that I step away from DOTD,” Wilson said in the statement. “It’s been my high honor to serve in this role during such a pivotal time for transportation, as major policy shifts are being made to shape the future of transportation in this country.
“Ensuring Louisiana’s infrastructure system is safe and reliable has been my goal for the last 16 years of my life and it was an all-consuming effort. Now, I have new adventures and goals ahead and it is time to make a life-changing move.”
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wilson’s retirement will be effective March 4.
Wilson has served as DOTD secretary since 2016 and has more than 6 years of executive service with the agency. During his tenure as secretary, the state invested nearly $5.5 billion in more than 2,230 infrastructure projects, compiling nearly 7,000 miles of improvements.
Edwards, who appointed Wilson as DOTD secretary after being elected governor, said the state has been able to address “long-needed projects” under Wilson. Those include the planned Calcasieu River Bridge replacement to the Barksdale Interchange, the widening of I-10, the elevation of LA-1, the dredging of the Mississippi River and the diversion of the Comite River.
“Dr. Shawn Wilson has been the most effective DOTD secretary in state history,” Edwards said.
“Despite tremendous challenges with state revenue, devastating hurricanes, and the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on our workforce and supply chain, Shawn has tackled important infrastructure projects that were previously only talked and dreamed about for decades.”
Wilson’s exit from DOTD comes as the race to replace Edwards, who is term-limited, takes greater shape.
High-profile candidates include Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, and Sen. Sharon Hewitt.
Landry has already locked up the state's Republican Party's endorsement.
Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who many believed was a frontrunner for the job, told supporters he planned to remain in Washington, D.C. and not run for governor. Fellow U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was also considering a bid but announced in November he wouldn’t run for governor.
Perhaps the most stunning news to date was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s announcement that he would not seek the position after hinting he would for months.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, another possible candidate, has not publicly made an announcement on the race.
Qualifying for the fall election is Aug. 8-10, followed by the gubernatorial primary Oct. 14. A possible runoff will be Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.