Opinions are not hard to come by with regard to the roundabouts in Walker.
The traffic implements were installed by DOTD as a means to help traffic flow onto, and off of, I-12 and Highway 447.
As of August 2018, the Livingston Parish News found through an interview with the Walker Police Department that the roundabouts were experiencing an accident once every two days.
Since 2018, DOTD has made adjustments to lighting, lanes, striping, and signage to try and make the intersection more easy to navigate - including, also, lowering the speed limit.
In a response to those changes, DOTD has released a survey for Walker-area residents to complete, describing their experience with the roundabouts and I-12 crossing.
Residents and commuters who use the roundabout can find it here -----> https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6W6V67S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.