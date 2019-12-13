LA 1026 westbound from Shady Park Drive to LA 16 will have a lane closure from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019. One lane will remain open at all times. Minor delays are expected. This closure is necessary for sewer repairs.
Motorist wanting to avoid this closure should use the following detour.
DETOUR:
- LA 64 Eastbound motorist may take LA 16 South to US 190 East to LA 1027 East back to LA 1026.
- LA 1026 Westbound motorist may take LA 1027 West to US 190 West to LA 16 North back to LA 64/1026 intersection.
