LA 3002 (Range Avenue) between I-12 and US 190 will have short-term, intermittent lane closures on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 8 pm to 5 am. Traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times, only one lane will be closed at a time, and no traffic delays are expected. This closure is necessary for drainage surveying.
Motorist wanting to avoid these closures should use the following detours:
LA 3002 northbound motorist may take I-12 east to the LA 1026 (Juban) Exit north to US 190 west back to LA 3002.
LA 3002 southbound motorist may take US 190 east to LA 1026 south to I-12 west back to the LA 3002 (Range Ave) Exit.
