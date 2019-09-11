SATSUMA – Striping the roadway will greet motorists westbound on Interstate 12 this weekend at two state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) projects near the Satsuma interchange, DOTD said.
From 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, the I-12 westbound on- and off-ramps at Satsuma, Exit 19, will have intermittent closures, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
Meanwhile, lane closures for striping road will affect I-12 westbound from 1 mile west of the interchange to a half-mile east of it, he said.
The closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sept. 13-14.
At least one lane will be open at all times, Berner said.
Motorists wanting to avoid these construction zones should consider these detours, he said:
• Detours for I-12 on/off ramp traffic at the Satsuma exit:
Westbound I-12 motorists wanting to exit at Satsuma can take La. 63 north to Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190) west to South Satsuma Road.
Westbound I-12 motorists wanting to enter I-12 at Satsuma may take South Satsuma Road north to Florida Boulevard, west to Walker South Road (La. 447) then south to I-12 West.
• Detours for I-12 through traffic:
Eastbound I-12 motorists can take Walker South Road (La. 447) north to Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190) east to La. 63 south back to I-12.
Westbound motorists can take La. 63 north to Florida Boulevard west to Walker South Road south to I-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.