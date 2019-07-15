DENHAM SPRINGS – Intermittent lane closures will continue through Saturday on a section of La 16 north of Denham Springs, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
La. 16, from Fairlane Drive – near Lea’s Tire & Automotive – north to the Lockhart-Magnolia Beach Road (La. 64) intersection will have intermittent closures for work on the roadway, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
From Monday through Thursday, July 15-18, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Berner said.
On Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m., he said.
At least one lane will be open at all times, he said.
To avoid the construction zone, Berner said motorists can take the following routes:
• Northbound motorists can take Florida Boulevard east to Burgess Avenue (La. 1027), then go north to Lockhart Road and west to La. 16.
• Southbound motorists can take Lockhart Road east to Burgess Avenue, then go south to Florida Boulevard and west to La. 16.
