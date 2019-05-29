SATSUMA -- Interstate 12 will have single-lane closures both eastbound and westbound from Wednesday, May 29, to Sunday, June 2, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from one mile west of the Satsuma interchange to a half-mile east of the interchange, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
One lane will remain open at all times, he said.
The lane closures will allow crews to work on the existing roadway to prepare for westbound lane shift on Friday, May 31, and eastbound lane shift on Saturday, June 1.
As an alternate route, westbound motorists on I-12 can exit at La. 63 north to U.S. 190 west to Walker South Road (La. 447 south) to I-12.
Eastbound motorists can take I-12 east to Walker South Road to U.S. 190 east to La 63 south to I-12.
