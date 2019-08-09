BATON ROUGE -- Ralph Walker wants everyone to know he’s “down but not out.”
Walker, a sergeant in the Baton Rouge Police Department who lives in Walker, released his first statement since he sustained an injury during a shooting on Geranium Street in Baton Rouge Monday night.
In his statement released Friday afternoon, Walker, a 22-year police veteran, thanked the public for the “words of encouragement” he's received since suffering a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic dispute.
“I am truly touched and humbled by the outpouring of support, prayers, and the kind words that everyone has spoken about me in the last few days,” Walker said in the statement. “The words of encouragement are a fuel to the motivation that makes me want to put my uniform back on and stand next to my friends and co-workers.”
“I am down but not out.”
Walker was shot in the leg after responding to a domestic dispute at 948 Geranium Street, the police department said in a statement. Walker was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was back at home as of Thursday, his wife Tricia confirmed to The News.
Though much of the focus on has been on him, Walker lauded the efforts of the fellow officers who assisted him in the incident, singling out BRPD officers Heather Anderson, Kent Hagge, and Wesley Holton.
“When the bullets began to fly, Cpl. Heather Anderson and Cpl. Kent Hagge were right there by my side,” Walker said in the statement. “We were doing our job in attempt to help someone who needed help. Although they were not physically injured they are still heroes, who with teamwork from many of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, brought the situation to a peaceful resolution.
“I would also like to say how grateful I am for [Officer] Wesley Holton. Despite being assigned to the desk, he responded to our call for help, saw my condition, and helped me to safety. He then returned to the threat until it was resolved.”
The suspect in the shooting, 24-year-old Clifton Gerard Eames, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first degree murder on a police officer and illegal use of a weapon.
