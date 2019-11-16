It was hard not to be a little nervous.
Gerald McMorris, who won the Parish Council District 6 seat by 72 votes over Derek Babcock, was focused on the precinct-by-precinct breakdown the entire time.
"We were watching those precincts," McMorris explained, "once it came down to the one - I said 'this is going to come down to about 50 votes.'"
That was nearly correct, as McMorris earned 2,211 votes, or 51%, on 45.6% turnout.
McMorris got emotional on the phone Saturday night, thanking the people of District 6 for "putting their faith in him to represent their interests."
"I'm here to make my district better," McMorris said, stating that he was not a "career politician" but that he did "want to help."
"Our district has been left behind."
McMorris said that his first order of business is to discuss ongoing projects with current District 6 councilman Jeff Averrette. From there, he plans to go to work on finding funding for drainage and infrastructure needs in District 6.
"But I can't do it without our citizens," he said, "bring me your problems and issues and I'll bring them to the council - we can get them solved together."
McMorris is 49, a Republican, and was appointed to the Livingston Parish Recreation Board by Sonya Collins in the early 2010s. He dealt with the parish council on several occasions working through the board. McMorris is a site manager for Triad Electric at the Shell Norco Refinery and oversees all of the electrical maintenance at the site, managing five supervisors and 45 employees.
During his time on the recreation board, McMorris worked with parish leaders to host recreation events at the Colyell Ball Parks, while overseeing nearly $300,000 in annual revenue which was split between both Colyell and Livingston on a yearly basis. McMorris also worked with FEMA to attract $750,000 in grant money through the council to upgrade the Colyell Ball Parks.
When asked about issues in District 6, McMorris pointed to two familiar problems - roads and drainage. McMorris said that the roads in his district, and the parish, continue to fall apart and expressed that the parish council should hold engineers and builders accountable. McMorris also said that more attention must be paid to drainage, at the subdivision, small waterway, and large river level - most importantly cleaning and dredging.
