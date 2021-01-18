The Doyle High community is mourning the passing of an educator who dedicated three decades of her life to the school and its students.
Jamie Buhler Arnold, a beloved teacher and administrator for the last 30 years, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15.
Arnold, who was 53 at her passing, died from the cancer she was diagnosed with in August, her sister Vicki told The News.
Doyle High announced Arnold’s passing in a Facebook post on Monday, saying the school was “saddened” by the loss of its assistant principal. School leaders said Doyle High will have an early dismissal on Tuesday so faculty and staff can attend funeral services.
The post has been widely shared on social media as colleagues, current and former students, and others continue to offer their condolences and memories of what many called “a sweet soul” and “the most caring person.”
“Doyle High has truly lost a huge part of that school,” one person wrote.
“Mrs. Jamie was one of the most sweet and caring people I ever met. She will be dearly missed by many. Such a loving soul,” said another.
“Heaven gained another Angel,” wrote a third.
“She was still very much with us,” Vicki said. “It happened in a matter of days. Her death was very sudden.”
A graduate of Live Oak High School and a resident of Watson, Arnold obtained a masters’ degree in education from Southeastern Louisiana University before becoming a special education teacher at Doyle High.
Arnold later became assistant principal of the school and “the one that kept the school running.”
“She loved her school,” Vicki said. “She never would’ve left. She loved all of her students and was always trying to help others. She’s always put everyone else before herself.”
In her obituary, Arnold was described “a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many and a friend to all.” She was also described as “a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.”
Arnold was a devoted member of Live Oak United Methodist Church, where her funeral services will be held.
“Jamie was truly loved by everyone who knew her and will be forever missed. She will remain in our hearts forever,” her obituary said.
Funeral services will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be private. However, other guests are invited to the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at the Live Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery.
People can offer their condolences by visiting www.sealefuneral.com.
