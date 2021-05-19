Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 18.

The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.

Approximately 94 seniors were recognized during the ceremony. Several seniors spoke during the ceremony, including Rylee Lambert, Elise Jones, Hailey Blood, Jessica Jemison, Madison Diaville, and Marley Olivier.

Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year:

Jordyn Achord

Cade Aime

Mason Allen

Carter Anderson

Dalton Armstrong

Sarah Arnold

Aaron Aucoin

Jacelynn Avara

Kearston Bagot

Taylor Ballard

Hunter Bankston

Bella Benham

Hailey Blood

Kamryn Blount

Branden Brown

Conner Buchanan

Mason Corkern

Jadelyn Davidge

Taylor Deshotel

Madison Diaville

Baylea Douglas

Haley Duffy

Savannah Duhe’

Sydney Durham

Brandon Ellzey

Payton Fontenot

Breanna Fruge’

Abigayle Godwin

Kameron Griffin

Briar Higginbotham

Jalend Hill

Jarren Hill

Jayde Hillhouse

Cody Hudson

Jessica Jemison

Amelia Jones

Elise Jones

Braden Keen

Mason Kendrick

Kourtlyn Lacey

Rylee Lambert

Calib Lawson

Ashlynn Leach

Edwin Litolff

Kala Lovett

Rebecka Lovett

Cade Lyons

Dristan Mack

Reese Magallanes

Caden Marques

Jordan Martin

Landon Martin

Emilee May

Alexis McCray

Dylan McCray

Troy McLin

Christopher Merrell

Dayton Meyers

Kody Mitchell

Olivia Mizell

Trinity Mizell

Kylie Morgan

Alexander Mundell

Dalton Naquin

Layna Nesom

Marley Olivier

Kenneth Ritter

Olivia Rousseau

Kaely Scarle

Kayleigh Scott

Peyton Scott

Presleigh Scott

Kade Severio

Konnor Sharp

Londyn Simon

Chloe Singleton

Cameron Stafford

TiMiya Stewart

Tyson Stewart

Zachary Stewart

Lacie Stovall

Ruben Strong

Emma Sykes

Zakoria Tate

Grace Taylor

Logan Turner

MaKenzie Ware

Hayden Wascom

Gabriella Watts

Valery Watts

Chloe Welda

Kadence Wilkinson

Landon Wolfe

Andrew Yuratich