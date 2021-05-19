Doyle High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 18.
The ceremony gave seniors their long-awaited finish to high school as friends and families watched their graduates from the stands.
Approximately 94 seniors were recognized during the ceremony. Several seniors spoke during the ceremony, including Rylee Lambert, Elise Jones, Hailey Blood, Jessica Jemison, Madison Diaville, and Marley Olivier.
Listed below are the names of all Doyle High graduates this year:
Jordyn Achord
Cade Aime
Mason Allen
Carter Anderson
Dalton Armstrong
Sarah Arnold
Aaron Aucoin
Jacelynn Avara
Kearston Bagot
Taylor Ballard
Hunter Bankston
Bella Benham
Hailey Blood
Kamryn Blount
Branden Brown
Conner Buchanan
Mason Corkern
Jadelyn Davidge
Taylor Deshotel
Madison Diaville
Baylea Douglas
Haley Duffy
Savannah Duhe’
Sydney Durham
Brandon Ellzey
Payton Fontenot
Breanna Fruge’
Abigayle Godwin
Kameron Griffin
Briar Higginbotham
Jalend Hill
Jarren Hill
Jayde Hillhouse
Cody Hudson
Jessica Jemison
Amelia Jones
Elise Jones
Braden Keen
Mason Kendrick
Kourtlyn Lacey
Rylee Lambert
Calib Lawson
Ashlynn Leach
Edwin Litolff
Kala Lovett
Rebecka Lovett
Cade Lyons
Dristan Mack
Reese Magallanes
Caden Marques
Jordan Martin
Landon Martin
Emilee May
Alexis McCray
Dylan McCray
Troy McLin
Christopher Merrell
Dayton Meyers
Kody Mitchell
Olivia Mizell
Trinity Mizell
Kylie Morgan
Alexander Mundell
Dalton Naquin
Layna Nesom
Marley Olivier
Kenneth Ritter
Olivia Rousseau
Kaely Scarle
Kayleigh Scott
Peyton Scott
Presleigh Scott
Kade Severio
Konnor Sharp
Londyn Simon
Chloe Singleton
Cameron Stafford
TiMiya Stewart
Tyson Stewart
Zachary Stewart
Lacie Stovall
Ruben Strong
Emma Sykes
Zakoria Tate
Grace Taylor
Logan Turner
MaKenzie Ware
Hayden Wascom
Gabriella Watts
Valery Watts
Chloe Welda
Kadence Wilkinson
Landon Wolfe
Andrew Yuratich
