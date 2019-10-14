DENHAM SPRINGS – A drainage project will close La. 1028 (Old River Road) approximately 0.75 miles north of La, 16, between Sage Meadow Drive and Pecan Grove Drive, said Wesley Kinnebrew, manager of Gravity Drainage District 1.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Kinnebrew said.
This closure will allow crews to replace the existing cross drain, he said.
To detour around the work zone, northbound motorists can take La. 16 north to La. 64 west back to La. 1028.
Southbound motorists can take La. 64 east to La. 16 south back to La. 1028.
