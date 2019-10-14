Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.