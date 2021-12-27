State and local law enforcement agencies are participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” a national campaign aimed at making the roads safer for holiday travelers.
The special law enforcement wave runs through Jan. 1, 2022.
In a statement, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said 181 people were injured or killed in alcohol-involved crashes in 2020, citing information from the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Studies at LSU. That was the most since 2015.
During the Christmas holiday last year, 86 people were injured and eight died in crashes that involved a driver who had been consuming alcohol. Another 87 people were injured and four died in alcohol-involved crashes around the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday.
The last time Christmas and New Year’s Eve fell on Saturday and Friday, respectively, was in 2010, when 251 people were injured or killed in alcohol-involved crashes, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said.
“We had an unusually high number of alcohol-involved injuries and fatalities during the holidays last year,” said Lisa Freeman, executive director for the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. “Since Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, and since New Year’s Eve is on a Friday, we see high potential for impaired drivers on the road.”
In the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, LHSC makes federal highway safety funds available to law enforcement agencies across the state. The funds are used to help those agencies put more officers on the street to identify impaired drivers during the campaign.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his department received an LHSC grant that will fund overtime pay for deputies to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement outside of normal patrols.
This year, the focus will be on enforcement of the state’s seatbelt laws, monitoring impaired driving, speed enforcement, and distracted driving such as texting and social media use.
“Residents are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations,” Ard said in a statement. “The goal is to protect residents and their families.”
Lt. Jennifer Duet, of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, offered her family’s story in an attempt to dissuade people from drunk driving.
Duet’s daughter, Ariel, was killed on Nov. 17, 2019, when an impaired driver struck the vehicle she was riding in. Ariel was 24 when she died in the fatal New Orleans crash, leaving behind two children.
A 2013 graduate of Walker High who was working as a certified pharmacy technician at the time of her passing, Ariel was described as someone who “left her mark on everyone,” according to her obituary.
“Whether you knew her well or barely at all, she always left you thinking about how absolutely beautiful, ridiculously funny, or just downright inappropriate she was, she left her mark on everyone,” her obituary read. “She will continue to stay with us in our memories and through the laughs she forced us to endure with her silly personality. Ariel was dearly loved and will be missed by all.”
In a Facebook post shared by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Duet pleaded with people to think twice before driving impaired or riding with someone who is.
“Life is about choices,” Duet said. “Some we are proud of, some we regret and some will haunt you forever. One person’s choice to drive drunk caused a crash that was 100% preventable.
“Please don’t drink & drive this holiday season.”
