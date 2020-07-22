Drive-thru viewing for the late Arthur Perkins, a community leader who recently passed away after testing positive for the coronavirus, will take place on Thursday and Friday, his family has announced.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, those wanting to pay their respects to Perkins can do so in a drive-thru viewing fashion from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, and from 7-10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, located at 7803 Florida Blvd.

A private family service will follow the drive-thru viewing on Friday.

A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish and a former U.S. Army officer, Perkins served the community for more than four decades as a teacher, principal, and longtime member of the Denham Springs City Council.

Perkins worked as an educator for more than 40 years from 1957-98. In addition, he served on the Denham Springs City Council for 36 years, beginning in 1974 through 1990 and again from 1994 through 2014. He also served on the City Council in an interim role in 2017.

In recent years, Perkins ran a summer program at the L.M. Lockhart Center in Denham Springs and participated in other outreaches as an active member of Roberts United Methodist Church.

Perkins, 85, passed away on Monday, July 20. He was survived by his wife, four children, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other family members and friends.