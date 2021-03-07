A woman will receive her third DWI charge and was arrested Sunday after plowing through the north side of a local business.
Rachel Bradford, a 37 year old female of Baton Rouge, physically entered Sport 'N Center with her Chevrolet vehicle on Sunday, Mar. 7 around 2 p.m. The driver demolished the north side of the building, on Sullivan Street, and caused damage to the retail area of the establishment.
According to Denham Springs Police, the driver hit the railroad tracks on Range Avenue going an 'enhanced speed' and lost control on the other side. After going several feet, the driver blew a tire on the curb near the radiator company and accelerated off the road and into the Sport N Center facade.
According to police, studs and a window are missing and the driver ended up 'roughly 30 feet inside the establishment.'
Eye witnesses told the News they wonder 'if the driver's brakes were ever applied.'
According to the owner of the store, much of their retail space was demolished, but thankfully 'no major equipment was damaged, or believed to be damaged, at this time.'
There were no injuries reported.
Impairment was suspected at the time of the crash, and confirmed by DSPD. Bradford will be charged with:
- DWI 3rd (Felony)
- Careless operation of a vehicle
- Seatbelt violation
- Two (2) counts of possession of a Legend Drug
A legend drug is a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that can be dispensed to the public only with a prescription from a medical doctor or other licensed practitioner. Bradford did not have a prescription for the drugs in her possession.
The event is still under investigation and this story will be updated.
