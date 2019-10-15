DENHAM SPRINGS -- The driver involved in a fatal overnight hit-and-run in Denham Springs has turned herself in, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Patricia Street, 28, of Denham Springs, turned herself into police at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, hours after a body was found along Pete’s Highway, DSPD spokeswoman Amber Fairburn said in a press release.
The crash, which DSPD Chief Shannon Womack said occurred around midnight the evening before, took the life of 44-year-old Denham Springs resident Arthur Lang, whose body was discovered just before 6 a.m. along Pete's Highway at Edgewood Drive.
According to Womack's initial press release early Tuesday morning, the department was going to work with debris found at the scene to identify the make and model of the vehicle that caused the accident. Womack said that officers would also research crash records in the area to make sure that they did not identify a vehicle from an earlier accident.
Eventually, officers were notified by sources that a 2014 Ford Focus — with heavy frontal damage — was parked at Walmart in Denham Springs, Fairburn said. The vehicle led officers to the identity of Street, who later told officers that she knew that she had hit something but was unaware that it was a person.
DNA and blood samples were obtained from Street during booking. As of 4:45 p.m., she was still being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Denham Springs Police Department at (225) 665-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.