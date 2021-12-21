An elderly woman drove through a Denham Springs Post Office after mistaking the accelerator for the brake in her car, injuring one worker, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. at the post office on Del Orleans Avenue, a DSPD spokesperson said.
"While attempting to park in front of the building [the elderly woman] pressed the accelerator instead of the brake," the spokesperson said.
Th vehicle crashed through the post office just as a postal worker was walking by. The unidentified employee received "moderate injuries" and was transported to a local hospital, according to the spokesperson.
The driver was not injured.
