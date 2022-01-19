DSPD: Five pounds of marijuana, $4K seized during traffic stop

A traffic stop led authorities to more than 5 pounds of marijuana and one suspect’s arrest, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Authorities said a DSPD officer conducted a traffic stop on an SUV just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. During the stop, the officer found and seized 5.35 pounds of marijuana, a “dab” pen, two THC cartridges, and $4,060.
After finding the items, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and license plate light required, authorities said.
