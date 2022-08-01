A 22-year-old was arrested after a fight turned into a shooting outside of a popular bar in Denham Springs over the weekend, authorities said.
In a statement through a spokesperson, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said officers were dispatched to Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill in Aspen Square just after midnight Sunday. Walker said the incident began as a “physical altercation resulting in shots fired.”
There were no injuries reported at the time of the incident, which has resulted in one arrest, Walker said.
Jasper Patton, of Pitkin, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Sunday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to online booking records.
