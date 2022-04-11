One person died and another was arrested following a crash that occurred after the two unsuccessfully tried to steal an ATM from a Denham Springs bank, according to authorities.
The attempted burglary occurred Monday morning at the Regions Bank at 1509 S. Range Avenue, located less than one mile north of Interstate-12, according to Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson Amber Fairburn.
After failing to steal the ATM, the suspects fled the scene “in an erratic manner,” Fairburn said.
Driving a white Ford F-250, the suspects were traveling on Veterans Boulevard going toward Florida Avenue when their vehicle crossed the median, left the roadway, went through a field, and came to rest.
One suspect, who has not been identified, died from injuries caused by the crash, Fairburn said. The other suspect, who has since been identified as 27-year-old Goldie Jones, was caught after trying to flee the scene on foot.
Fairburn said the suspects are both from the Houston, Texas, area. The vehicle they were driving was reported as stolen from the Walker area.
Jones was booked on manslaughter, theft, simple criminal damage to property, and illegal possession of stolen things, Fairburn said.
The case is still under investigation.
