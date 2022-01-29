At roughly 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a single vehicle crash knocked out power for a large area of Denham Springs.
According to Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD), the accident involved a female driver who lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed into a utility pole near Range Avenue and Centerville Street.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Impairment is suspected in the crash and a toxicology report will be ordered.
Traffic lights along Range Avenue are currently non-functional, and DSPD is asking drivers to find alternate routes until power is restored.
