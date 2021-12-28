Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in a Denham Springs shooting Monday night, according to authorities.
The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive and Bryan Street, according to a spokesperson from the Denham Springs Police Department. The two victims were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot.
After the shooting, the victims were able to drive themselves to a local hospital.
No other information was provided, and the shooting remains under investigation.
