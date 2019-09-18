Livingston Parish election officials are pushing for voters to come out early.

Why? Because on election day, October 12, LSU plays Florida at the 2:30 time slot on CBS. Also, it's the Saturday of Livingston Parish Fair week.

Historically, both events can pull voters away from the polls on their own, so having them both together is a cause for extra concern for the Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews, whose office handles early voting and election prep, as well as Clerk of Court Jason Harris, whose office assists with election day proceedings.

Early voting will be open at both the Denham Springs - Walker branch library (8101 US-190, Denham Springs, LA 70726) as well as the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston (29938 S Magnolia St, Livingston, LA 70754).

Both locations will be open from Saturday, September 28th, to Saturday, October 5th with the exception of Sunday, the 29th. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. all six days.

Returning to office will be Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Clerk of Court Jason Harris, and coroner Ron Coe.

Four members of the Livingston Parish Council also were unopposed: John Wascom, District 4; R.C. “Bubba” Harris, District 5; Tracy Girlinghouse, District 7; and Shane Mack, District 9.

In the state Legislature, three members will remain in office after they were unopposed: Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, District 64; Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento, District 81; and Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, District 18.

Cary Mosby also was the only person to file for police chief in French Settlement.

The ballot will have four amendments, a property tax renewal, and two fire fees. The ballot will be filled with the following candidates:

THE BALLOT

Governor

Ralph Abraham, Baton Rouge, R

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, Hammond, D

John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge, D

Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, New Orleans, R

“Eddie” Rispone, Baton Rouge, R

Gary Landrieu, New Orleans, R

Lieutenant Governor

William “Billy” Nungesser, Belle Chasse, R

Willie Jones, New Orleans, D

Secretary of State

Kyle Ardoin, Baton Rouge, R

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Clinton, D

Thomas J. Kennedy, Mandeville, R

Amanda "Jennings" Smith, R

Attorney General

“Jeff” Landry, Broussard, R

"Ike" Jackson, Jr., New Orleans, D

Treasurer

Derrick Edwards, Harvey, D

John M. Schroder, Baton Rouge, R

Teresa Kenny, Baton Rouge, No Party

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Marguerite Green, New Orleans, D

Michael “Mike” Strain, Covington, R

Peter Williams, Baton Rouge, D

"Charlie" Greer, D

Bradley Zaunbrecher, R

Commissioner of Insurance

James J. “Jim” Donelon, Metairie, R

“Tim” Temple, Baton Rouge, R

Senate, 6th District

Rufus Craig, Baton Rouge, LIB

Mack “Bodi” White, Baton Rouge, R

Senate 13th District

Edith Carlin, Denham Springs, R

Deven Cavalier, Denham Springs, R

J. Rogers Pope, Denham Springs, R

Senate, 18th District

Eddie Lambert, Gonzales, R

House, 64th District

Valarie Hodges, Denham Springs, R

House, 71st District

Lori Callais, Denham Springs, D

Jonathan Davis, Walker, R

Ivy Graham, Denham Springs, R

Buddy Mincey Jr., Denham Springs, R

Robert Poole, Denham Springs, R

House, 81st District

Clay Schexnayder, Sorrento, R

House, 95th District

Sherman Mack, Albany, R

Robin Parrot, Walker, D

Livingston Parish sheriff

Jason Ard, Denham Springs, R

Walter “Beau 22” Wesley, Watson, I

Livingston Parish clerk of court

Jason Harris, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish assessor

Brandon Browning, Denham Springs, R

Jeff Taylor, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish coroner

Ron Coe, Denham Springs, R

Livingston Parish president

Layton Ricks, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 1

Jeff Ard, Walker, R

Julius Craig, Walker, R

Parish Council District 2

Kyle “Hoot” Parker, Watson, R

Garry “Frog” Talbert, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 3

Maurice “Scooter” Keen, Denham Springs, R

Brian Ross, Denham Springs, R

Shannon Sloan, Denham Springs, LIB

Parish Council District 4

John Wascom, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 5

R.C. “Bubba” Harris, Denham Springs, R

Parish Council District 6

Derek Babcock, Denham Springs, R

Muriel Laws, Denham Springs, D

Steve McDaniel, Denham Springs, R

Gerald McMorris, Livingston, R

Parish Council District 7

Tracy Girlinghouse, Walker, R

Parish Council District 8

Randy Delatte, Maurepas, R

Barry Hardy, Livingston, R

Parish Council District 9

Shane Mack, Albany, R

21st Judicial District Court

Brian Abels, Denham Springs, R

Ernie Drake, Springfield, R

William Scott Dykes, Hammond, R

Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, District 6

Vickie Auguste, Prairieville, I

Clara Hart, Baton Rouge, D

Ronnie Morris, Baton Rouge, R

Gregory Spiers, Springfield, R

Constable for Justice of Peace Ward 8

Gerald “Buck” Mack, Holden, R

Leesha Robert, Holden, R

Troy Wagner, Holden D

French Settlement police chief

Cary Mosby, French Settlement, NO

Livingston Board of Aldermen (one seat)

James “Jimmy’ Nesom, Livingston, I

Robert Stewart, Livingston, R

Killian Board of Aldermen (two seats)

Caleb Atwell, Springfield, R

John Henry, Killian, R

Springfield Town Council (two seats)

Chad Maurello, Springfield, R

Marty Starkey, Springfield, R

CA NO. 1 (ACT 444 - HB 234) -- Tax Exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf

CA NO. 2 (ACT 445 - HB 62) -- Amend Education Excellence Fund

CA NO. 3 (ACT 446 - HB 428) -- Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid

CA NO. 4 (ACT 448 - SB 79) -- Allow New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions

Gravity Drainage District No. 1 -- 5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 7 Prop. No. 1 of 2 -- 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Fire Protection District No. 7 Prop. No. 2 of 2 -- $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.