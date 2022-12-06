As expected, early voting for the Dec. 10 election drew a much smaller turnout than the midterms in November, with just under 3 percent of registered voters in Livingston Parish taking advantage of the early voting period, according to the local Registrar of Voters.
Roughly 2,500 Livingston Parish voters cast a ballot during the early voting period that ran Nov. 26 - Dec. 3, according to Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews.
Of that total, 968 made their selections at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, while 563 cast ballots at the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters' new office on Government Boulevard in Livingston.
Another 1,000 voters requested an absentee by mail ballot as of Monday, Andrews said.
There are about 86,000 registered voters in Livingston Parish, according to information from the Secretary of State.
Around 12 percent of Livingston Parish’s registered voters — roughly 10,400 — took advantage of early voting for the Nov. 8 election, a packed ballot that featured races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in addition to local races for school board and city councils.
The parish reported a 49.1 percent unofficial turnout (42,269 votes) for the Nov. 8 election.
The Dec. 10 ballot is not nearly as packed. The only parish-wide ballot items are two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. Locally, there are runoff races for alderman seats in Killian and French Settlement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.