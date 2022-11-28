Early voting for the Dec. 10 election, which opened over the weekend, runs through Saturday, Dec. 3.
Local voters can make their selections at two early-voting sites: the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office (20400 Government Blvd.) and the Denham Springs-Walker Library (8101 U.S. Hwy. 190).
Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily during the early voting period.
Voters will go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Dec. 10. Polls on Election Day will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m., and those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Though not as packed as the Nov. 8 ballot, there are multiple parish-wide items on the Dec. 10 ballot, as well as two local races.
Tax renewals
Livingston Parish voters will voice their opinions on two tax renewals.
One is a two-mill tax for the Livingston Council on Aging, which has provided services and aid to the senior citizens of Livingston Parish since 1973.
If approved, the millage would be extended for another 10 years, starting in 2024 and ending in 2033.
According to the proposition, funds from the millage would be “dedicated and used for the purpose of paying costs of programs for the elderly citizens of Livingston Parish to be administered by the Parish through the Livingston Council on Aging, including services, operations, capital improvements, equipment and other lawful expenses.”
The tax is projected to bring in roughly $1.2 million per year for the Council on Aging, which has four meal sites in Denham Springs, Livingston, Springfield, and Maurepas.
The second tax renewal is for a five-mill millage for roads and bridges that would run for 10 years, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2032.
According to the proposition, funds from the millage would be used for “constructing, operating, and maintaining roads and bridges within the parish.” The tax is projected to raise roughly $3.2 million per year.
Constitutional amendments
Voters across the state will decide on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution.
They are:
-- Proposed Amendment No. 1: Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?
-- Proposed Amendment No. 2: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
-- Proposed Amendment No. 3: Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?
Local runoffs
There are also two runoff elections in Killian and French Settlement.
In Killian, voters will decide between Brent Ballard and Amanda Jacobsen for the final seat on the village’s Board of Aldermen. Ballard garnered 22 percent of the vote (205 total) during the Nov. 10 election, while Jacobsen picked up 21 percent of the vote (190 total).
In French Settlement, voters will decide between Sean Clouatre and Roland Gutbier for the final alderman seat. In the November election, Clouatre finished in second place among four qualifiers with 189 total votes (22 percent), just ahead of 174 votes (20 percent) for Gutbier.
