Denham Springs area residents still have a few days to vote early for an item that normally would have occurred this past spring.
A proposal for a service charge levied by Fire Protection District 5 to help fund their operations is on the ballot. The renewal reads as follows:
Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Livingston, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect an annual service charge, from the owners thereof, of not to exceed $32.00 per annum for each single family residential structure, not to exceed $100.00 per annum for each multi-family residential structure and not to exceed $150.00 per annum for each commercial structure excluding schools, hospitals and churches (an estimated $300,000.00 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the service charge for an entire year), whether occupied or unoccupied, located wholly or partly within the boundaries of the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of paying the costs of fire protection services in and for the District?
Per the language, the district collects $300,000 yearly on a $32 charge, per single family residential structures; $100 yearly on a multi-family residential structure; and $150 for commercial structures including schools. The charge appears on property tax notices.
The charge would run through 2029.
Early voting is open at the Denham Springs - Walker branch library, as well as the Registrar of Voter's office. Both locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., through this Saturday, but voters must be prepared for COVID-19 mitigation including masks, social distancing, and limited participants in the voting room at any given time.
Fire Protection District 5 also has a 10.14-mill property tax, which generates an estimated $966,661 per year.
It will continue to cover the maintenance, operation and development of the districts four fire protection facilities, the purchase of fire trucks and other firefighting equipment, the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes – including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service – and acquisition, improvement and construction of fire protection facilities in the district.
The millage will run through 2024.
(0) comments
