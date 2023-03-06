Typically a quiet time for elections, Livingston Parish voters have some big decisions to make this month.

And starting this weekend, they'll be able to make them.

Early voting for the March 25 election opens Saturday, March 11, and runs through Saturday, March 18.

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily, but they will be closed Sunday, March 12.

Local voters will make their selections at two early-voting sites:

-- The Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office, located at 20400 Government Blvd.

-- The Denham Springs-Walker Library, located at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190

Voters will go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, March 25.

This month’s ballot features only one parish-wide item in addition to two local elections.

Here’s what voters will decide on.

One-cent sales tax for Livingston Parish schools

After months of discussion, voters will finally make their voices heard on a proposed sales tax for the local school system that has stirred strong feelings on both sides of the debate.

The only parish-wide ballot item will ask voters if they want to levy a one-cent sales tax to fund Livingston Parish public school employee salaries and benefits, something local education leaders hope could slow the “out-migration” of qualified teachers and support staff.

If approved, the one-cent sales tax is expected to generate around $24 million annually. That would be enough to give all 3,700 Livingston Parish Public Schools employees at least a 10-percent raise, with a baseline annual increase of $2,500.

The salary increase would move the Livingston Parish school system from the bottom in rankings for teacher and employee pay, officials have said. Employees to benefit would be teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, central office personnel, and superintendents.

If passed, the sales tax would be on the books for 20 years before having to go back to voters for a potential renewal. It would go into effect on July 1, which is the start of the next fiscal year for the school system. That means pay raises would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Grocery, prescription, and fuel sales in the parish would be exempt from the tax, according to officials.

The proposal came from a recommendation by the Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) Board of Directors. The EFID board was activated in the fall to explore options to improve salaries for the district’s employees.

The extra funds, supporters said, would enable the district to better retain quality teachers, recruit new ones, and boost overall morale.

Though many in the parish have supported school pay raises, the tax has drawn its share of critics. Many have argued the school system, the largest employer in the parish, should look within its existing budget before proposing a tax, while others have noted the parish’s above-average tax rate.

But school leaders have repeatedly said it would be impossible to find enough extra dollars to fund the 10-percent pay raise for all employees — about $20 million — without additional funds coming in.

For more information on the proposed tax, visit www.livingston1cent.com.

District 5 special election: Adam Cutrer versus Erin Sandefur

A two-person race will determine who represents District 5 on the Livingston Parish Council for the rest of the year.

Adam Cutrer and Erin Sandefur will vie for the council seat that covers the southern portion of Denham Springs.

The winner of the March election will represent District 5 through 2023. In October, candidates will vie for the next four-year cycle, which begins in January 2024.

The special election resulted from the resignation of Bubba Harris, a long-time public official who stepped down last November due to health issues. Harris appointed Sandefur to replace him until the special election.

A former business owner who ran a popular children’s clothing label before becoming a stay-at-home mother, Sandefur has said her focus is on fixing drainage issues, preserving wetlands and waterways, and improving infrastructure.

She has been outspoken against a wave of massive developments coming to the parish — including two in her district — and recently got the District 5 zoning map approved. Sandefur is a former member of the Library Board of Control who gained attention for proposing the board look into books that may contain sexually explicit material, particularly those in the library's children's sections.

A licensed FAA Air Traffic Controller and entrepreneur, Cutrer is the owner of three businesses based in District 5: Safe Guard Maintenance, Valen Surveillance and Security, and LA Pro.

He is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 2004-09 with two deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, according to his campaign website.

Cutrer said his priorities are improving drainage, the economy, and infrastructure. Litter is another issue he plans to address if elected to the council.

Cutrer also said he is “pro zoning” and hopes to “slow the wave of building” by implementing “stronger ordinances.”

Both Cutrer and Sandefur have said they intend to run again in the fall.

One-percent sales tax in Killian

In the town of Killian, residents will vote on whether to levy a one-percent sales tax.

According to a sample ballot, the tax would be levied on transactions related to “tangible personal property… and on sales of services in the town.”

If approved, the tax would be on the books for 15 years, beginning on July 1, 2023.

According to a sample ballot, dollars collected from the tax would be split four ways: 25 percent would go toward public safety and disaster management, 25 percent to infrastructure (roads and drainage), 10 percent to beautification, and the remaining 40 percent to the town’s general fund.

The tax is expected to generate $37,000 a year for the town.