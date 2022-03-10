Early voting for the March 26 election begins this week across the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Early voting will run Saturday, March 12, through Saturday, March 19, excluding Sunday, March 13. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
The regular election will be held Saturday, March 26, when voters will go to their normal polling locations.
In Livingston Parish, voters will decide on two items this election. One will be the renewal of a 5-mill property tax that funds construction projects in the Livingston Parish school system. The tax has been on the books since 1952 and has been renewed every 10 years.
The other item on the ballot will be an alderman’s race in French Settlement between Brandt Moran and Darryl Murphy.
Early voting in Livingston Parish will be held at the following locations:
-- Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office, located at 29938 S. Magnolia Street in the Town of Livingston
-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190 in Denham Springs
