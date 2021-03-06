There are two elections this spring, and one selection period just opened up for early voting.
The Town of Killian, Town of Springfield, and Village of Port Vincent will all host elections for the Mar. 20, 2021 round of spring voting.
Killian will be selecting a mayoral candidate, with incumbent Gillis Windham (R) taking on challenger Bryce Felps (R).
Just north in Springfield, six candidates will compete for five spots on the board of aldermen. They are Tracy Bryson (R), James 'Jimmy' Fabre (I), Gregory Hill (I), Roy Miller (R), Ronald 'Marty' Starkey (R), and Hunter Stoetzner (R).
Finally, in Port Vincent, three candidates are competing for two open spots on the board of aldermen. They are Elda 'Hootie' Carter (I), Kolby Frederick (R), and Carlton Haycook (R).
The early voting period begins Mar. 6 and will occur only at the Registrar of Voter's Office in the Town of Livingston - 29938 S Magnolia St, Livingston, LA 70754 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Mar. 13, not including Sunday, Mar. 7.
The Denham Springs - Walker Branch library satellite location will not be open for the event.
Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be available for those who do not have one. Voting machines will be sanitized in between uses.
