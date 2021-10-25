Early voting for the Nov. 13 election begins this week across the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Early voting will run Saturday, Oct. 30, through Saturday, Nov. 6, excluding Sunday, Oct. 31. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
The regular election will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, when voters will go to their normal polling locations.
Fall elections were pushed back one month due to the widespread impacts from Hurricane Ida, which struck the state in late August.
In Livingston Parish, where voters will vote on four constitutional amendments, early voting will be held at the following locations:
-- Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office, located at 29938 S. Magnolia Street in the Town of Livingston
-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190 in Denham Springs
Livingston Parish voters will decide on the following constitutional amendments, per the Secretary of State’s Office:
CA NO. 1 (ACT 131, 2021 - HB 199) -- Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance, and collection of sales and use tax
Summary: Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)
CA NO. 2 (ACT 134, 2021 - SB 159) -- Lowers maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes
Summary: Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))
CA NO. 3 (ACT 132, 2021 - SB 87) -- Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes
Summary: Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)
CA NO. 4 (ACT 157, 2021 - HB 487) -- Increases amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected
Summary: Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.