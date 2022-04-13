Early voting for the April 30 election begins this week across the state, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Early voting will begin Saturday, April 16, and end Saturday, April 23. The polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

All early-voting polling stations will be closed on Sunday, April 17.

The regular election will be held Saturday, April 30, when voters will go to their normal voting precincts. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

There are no parish-wide or statewide items on the upcoming ballot in Livingston Parish, but there are two proposed taxes.

One will be a proposed half-cent sales tax for the Albany school district. The other will be an additional 15-mill property tax for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 4.

Early voting in Livingston Parish will be held at the following locations:

-- Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Office, located at 29938 S. Magnolia Street in the Town of Livingston

-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 8101 U.S. Hwy. 190 in Denham Springs

Below is a breakdown of the proposed taxes on the ballot, and why supporters say they’re needed.

Albany School District Half-Cent Sales Tax

In Albany, voters will decide on a permanent half-cent sales tax that would pay for local school construction and improvement projects, needs the local School Board member said are long overdue.

A half-cent sales tax is projected to raise $300,000 annually for the Albany School Tax District, according to School Board member Dr. Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany schools.

Only voters living in the Albany School Taxing District will be eligible to vote on the proposition.

“This funding will make a big difference in the Albany School District’s ability to address facility needs,” Gregoire said in a statement.

The item was originally set to be on the ballot last November, along with a proposed millage. Combined, Gregoire hoped the two funding sources would’ve helped pay for the construction of a new elementary school in the rapidly growing district.

But the vote was ultimately pushed back to April due to Hurricane Ida, which struck the state last August and moved directly through Livingston Parish, with the brunt of the storm affecting the eastern side of the parish.

And with the recent rise in construction costs, Gregoire decided to settle on the half-cent sales tax to build new facilities and upgrade existing ones.

“The costs of [building] new schools have increased, and over the last year, construction costs have gone up 45 percent or better,” Gregoire said in a podcast with The News in February. “So with all of the issues… that are outside of our control… construction costs have priced us out at building a new school.

“So as that adapted and changed, we made the decision to drop the [millage] and go strictly with the half-cent sales tax and shift the focus of our construction to make changes and expansions within our existing system.”

The school construction projects currently proposed include a new middle school gym, a new track and field facility for all grade-level athletes, and a new elementary cafeteria.

Gregoire said a new gym has been “a community need” for years. He also said the east side of the parish “has nothing” for track and field and that the building of one would benefit Springfield, Holden, and Albany schools. He also noted the cafeteria at the elementary schools feeds “the most kids in the parish” and that a new one would alleviate congestion at meal times.

The proposed facilities will be constructed at the current site of the Albany School complex.

“All of the dollars earned from this half-cent project will remain in the Albany School District, and those construction projects we are proposing are much needed and have been asked for by local citizens for some time,” Gregoire said.

For more information on the proposition, visit www.lpsb.org.

A 20-year, 15-mill property tax for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 is seeking an additional 15-mill property assessment on the April 30 ballot to expand services in its growing service area.

The extra millage would go on top of the current 10-mill levy, which generates $2.6 million for the LPFPD4 annually. The extra 15 mills would bring in an additional $3.9 million, which would be used to increase staffing, maintain vehicles and equipment, and hopefully add another service station in the Satsuma area.

The new 15-mill levy would continue for 20 years before it would go before voters again for reauthorization. This marks the first time the fire district has asked the public for funds since 1975, according to Chief James Wascom.

The extra millage would allow the department to continue providing fire protection and emergency medical services by increasing personnel and improving training; acquiring and maintaining needed vehicles, equipment, and fire protection apparatus; and expanding and modernizing district facilities.

“It is an honor to serve and protect our community with the same commitment and professionalism we would exhibit protecting our own family,” Wascom said. “But the LPFPD4 firefighters need additional support to keep up with the growing demands within the parish.”

Robert Dugas, LPFPD4 board chairman, explained the need for the additional funds during a town hall in Port Vincent earlier this year. Dugas said the department “has stretched the dollar” as far as possible but that more funds are needed to enable the fire district to better respond to calls, which have increased by 116 percent since 2011.

District 4 has a coverage area of 60,000 residents and 24,000 households across 225 square miles, roughly one-third of the entire parish. The department is charged with providing fire protection and life-saving emergency medical services.

“I don’t like taxes just like everyone else, so I’m not asking lightly,” Dugas said. “There’s a reason for it.”

District 4 currently has 15 full-time firefighters who man 10 stations in the Watson, Walker, and Port Vincent, along with portions of Denham Springs and Satsuma.

Learn more about the upcoming referendum by visiting www.lpfpd4.com/referendum or call the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 at (225) 664-7123.