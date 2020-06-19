The spread of the novel coronavirus has affected a wide span of the 'normal life' activities that most Americans have come to expect.

Voting is no exception.

In April, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Governor John Bel Edwards agreed to move the spring elections in the wake of COVID-19. Ardoin's first plan was shot down, due to a heavy reliance on mail-in voting, but his second plan was eventually accepted by the legislature and sent to the governor for signature.

The plan, which was approved by the full state Senate and House of Representatives, would expand early voting from seven days to 13, relocate polling locations from senior centers, and add new reasons to request an absentee ballot. It would apply to elections scheduled for July and August but not the federal election in November.

The stated goals are protecting public health while maintaining election integrity and keeping the state out of court. The plan does not go as far as some advocates would like in expanding voting by mail.

The early voting periods included in the plan begin this Saturday, June 20 at 8 a.m. Registered voters can visit both the Denham Springs and Walker Branch library, which is a satellite early voting location, and the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston. Readers can find the address of each location below, and they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for two weeks.

Neither location will be open Sunday.

Denham Springs - Walker branch library - 8101 E U.S. Hwy 190, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Registrar of Voter's office - 29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston, LA 70754

The regular election will be held July 11th.

Members of the registrar's office and Clerk of Court's office will be outfitted in masks, face shields, and personal protective equipment every day the polls are open. They ask that individuals wear masks when they come to the polls, but it is not required.

Social distancing will be enforced.

The primary election has many elections that are "party only" for this round, with but two ballot items in Livingston Parish that are not based on political affiliation.

Voters will choose between Rick Swartz (R), of the 19th Judicial District, and Beth Wolfe (R), of the 21st Judicial District, for the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court exists to review case verdicts from their respective judicial districts.

The Town of Albany will have a race for Chief of Police between two gentlemen - Ronnie Gregoire (D), and Boyd Wild (R).

Staying local, but split on party lines, voters will select members of the political party's executive committee. Republicans will have a choice of the following six individuals for RPEC (choose 5):

Derek Babcock #172 Republican

Republican Edith Carlin #173 Republican

Republican Jonathan Rhett Davis #174 Republican

Republican Mickey McMorris #175 Republican

Republican Robert W. "Bob" Morgan #176 Republican

Republican Joe Shumate #177 Republican

Democrats will have a choice of the following six individuals for DPEC (choose 5):

Lori Callais #166 Democrat

Democrat Daniel Carpenter #167 Democrat

Democrat Kathleen Dawkins #168 Democrat

Democrat Lynda Ingram #169 Democrat

Democrat Sarah "Scott" Landry #170 Democrat

Democrat Robin Parrott #171 Democrat

Republicans will have the following choices for a presidential nominee (choose 1):

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Republican

Republican "Bob" Ely Republican

Republican Matthew John Matern Republican

Republican Donald J. Trump Republican

Republican Bill Weld Republican

Democrats will have the following choices for a presidential nominee (choose 1):

Michael Bennet Democrat

Democrat Joseph R. Biden Democrat

Democrat Michael R. Bloomberg Democrat

Democrat Steve Burke Democrat

Democrat "Pete" Buttigieg Democrat

Democrat John K. Delaney Democrat

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Democrat

Democrat Amy Klobuchar Democrat

Democrat Deval Patrick Democrat

Democrat Bernard "Bernie" Sanders Democrat

Democrat "Tom" Steyer Democrat

Democrat Elizabeth Warren Democrat

Democrat "Robby" Wells Democrat

Democrat Andrew Yang Democrat

Early voting saw new popularity in the fall of 2019 elections, with the inception of a new, satellite location at the Denham Springs - Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish library.

There was a push in the primary election for people to early vote, due to the amount of events occurring on October 12 - LSU game, Saturday of the Livingston Parish Fair, and Southeastern's Homecoming... just to name a few.

And that push brought folks to the polls. 10,897 total voted early for the primary election in October, and the number has been toppled. 13.32% was the percentage turnout for the primary election, which was more than double the early voting turnout for the primary in 2015. According to outside news outlets, early voting has become a statewide trend.

The total turnout for October's primary was 45.1%.

But voters decided to push past that mark for the runoff election, with 13,379 citizens casting their ballot a week before the Nov. 16 runoff - 16.25%.

For reference, 5,505 voters hit the polls early on Nov. 24, 2015 for the last gubernatorial election.