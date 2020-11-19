(The Center Square) – Louisianans can begin voting Friday for a state election that culminates on Dec. 5, with a seat in Congress, a spot on the Public Service Commission, and several local offices up for grabs.
The only choice on every ballot statewide involves whether the state constitution will be amended to allow people who don’t live in Louisiana to serve on the state’s four public college and university management boards. The Legislature approved sending the proposal to voters on Oct. 21 during the year’s second special session, too late to go on the November ballot that included seven other possible amendments.
The change would allow the governor to appoint up to two at-large members who live outside Louisiana. The appointments would need state Senate approval, as is currently the case for members who live in-state, plus a recommendation from the board. The Board of Regents, which oversees all four systems, would not be affected.
Voters in Louisiana’s 5th District will choose between two Republicans to fill an open seat in Congress. Luke Letlow, who was outgoing Congressman Ralph Abraham’s chief of staff, finished first in November’s nonpartisan open primary. State Rep. Lance Harris came in second, edging out Democrat Sandra Christophe by less than 500 votes out of almost 310,000 cast for a spot in the runoff.
The northeast Louisiana district is mostly rural though it includes the cities of Monroe and Alexandria.
Voters in southeast Louisiana’s Public Service Commission District 1 will decide between Republican incumbent Eric Skrmetta, who finished first in the open primary, and Democrat Allen Borne Jr. The PSC regulates state utilities, and members serve staggered six-year terms.
Local elections include races for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge, district attorney in New Orleans, and several judgeships.
Early voting begins Friday and continues through Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
Early votes may be cast at a parish Registrar of Voters office or at other designated locations. Due to Hurricanes Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated; a complete list of early voting locations is available at VoterPortal.sos.la.gov and on the Geaux Vote mobile app.
In addition to a Louisiana driver's license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
On Livingston Parish ballots, voters will find the following:
PSC -- District 1 (Runs in multiple parishes)
Allen H. Borne, Jr. (DEM)
Eric Skrmetta (REP)
Mayor -- Village of French Settlement
Rhonda Lobell (REP)
Haley Unbehagen (REP)
Mayor -- Village of Port Vincent
Monya H. Crowell (REP)
Angela Elmore (NOPTY)
RSCC Member -- 6th Senatorial District, Division F (Runs in multiple parishes)
Jack McAdams (REP)
Kimberly Powers (REP)
RSCC Member -- 13th Senatorial District, Division A (Runs in multiple parishes)
"Tee" Comeaux (REP)
Maurice "Scooter" Keen (REP)
RSCC Member -- 13th Senatorial District, Division C (Runs in multiple parishes)
"Jeff" Ard (REP)
Gordon Atwell (REP)
RSCC Member -- 18th Senatorial District, Division G (Runs in multiple parishes)
William Bennett (REP)
Lynelle Johnson (REP)
Donald "Tab" Lobell (REP)
CA NO. 1 (ACT 10, 2nd ES - SB 44) -- Allows out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors
(Runs in multiple parishes)
YES
NO
