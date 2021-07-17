Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome earlier this week proclaimed Saturday, July 17, 2021, as Law Enforcement Memorial Day in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The proclamation marks the five-year anniversary of the ambush of six law enforcement officers, including three who were killed.
Broome announced the proclamation Wednesday at a gathering of the National Police Wives Association at the Old State Capitol.
“May we never forget the sacrifices of Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Sheriff Brad Garafola,” Broome said in a statement. “I ask all of you to keep their loved ones in your prayers. Please continue to pray for our officers who were injured: Deputies Nick Tullier and Bruce Simmons, and Detective Chad Montgomery.”
On July 17, 2016, a gunman traveled to Baton Rouge and fired shots at law enforcement near the B-Quik convenience store on Airline Highway.
Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald along with East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola lost their lives in the attack. Deputies Nick Tullier and Bruce Simmons, and Detective Chad Montgomery were injured.
Recently, balloons were placed near the site of the shootout, along with photos of the three slain officers. On Saturday, loved ones, friends, and co-workers of the late police officers met at the B-Quik on Airline Highway before marching one mile to the police headquarters.
