Louisiana Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cardholders will need to get their weekend grocery shopping done early.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) announced Friday morning that it’s changing its EBT card vendor this weekend, which will result in a roughly nine-hour pause in people’s ability to use their cards.
Those with cards will see a halt in service from 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, until around 8 a.m. on Sunday June 21. DCFS says that all P-EBT and Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP, and KCSP) EBT cards will not work during that time.
“Remember that Sunday is Father’s Day, so if you’re planning a nice Father’s Day meal, get your grocery shopping done before Saturday evening,” DCFS said in a statement.
Cards will begin functioning after the change of vendor.
DCFS said if you call the EBT customer service number (1-888-997-1117) during the changeover, there may be differences in the way the IVR automated system works.
“Pay attention to the prompts and simply follow directions to access your account information,” DCFS said.
DCFS said “everything about your card will work exactly the same” after the changeover.
“You will still use the same EBT card,” DCFS said. “You can still shop at the same EBT-accepting stores. You can still access information about your card, including your current balance, by calling the same toll-free number (1-888-997-1117).
“And your SNAP, FITAP & KCSP benefits will continue to be loaded onto your card on your same regular issuance date each month.”
For more information, click here.
