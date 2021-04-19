(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday how the state will use $216 million in federal dollars for road and infrastructure projects.
As part of the 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the state of Louisiana received about $216 million for road and infrastructure projects throughout the state. Congress passed the $1.4 trillion relief package last year.
“We will certainly use these funds to replace funds that were lost as a result of the coronavirus and apply them to some of the most-needed projects in all regions of Louisiana,” Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a prepared statement. “Unlike previous federal bills, these funds can be used for operating costs. While none will be used for DOTD salaries, supplies or travel, we will replace some of our heavy equipment used by District forces in maintaining our state-owned highways and bridges.”
The act allocated $155 million to be used at the state’s discretion, $30 million specifically for bridge repair and replacement, $20 million for the state’s large metro areas and $11 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructures. DOTD selected projects from needs identified through technical analyses and through legislative and public input gathered at recent and past hearings on the Highway Priority Program, officials said.
The selected projects are as follows, according to the governor’s office:
Preservation
• LA 308: From Theriot Canal to St. Charles Bridge, Lafourche Parish, milling and overlay, $1.9 million;
• LA 648: From LA 20 to LA 1, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes, milling and overlay, $1.7 million;
• LA 18: From Barataria Boulevard to Louisiana Street, Jefferson Parish, milling and overlay, $2 million;
• LA 406: Left turn lane at Green Trails, Plaquemines Parish, $450,000;
• LA 31: From St. Martinville to LA 92-1, St. Martin Parish, patching and overlay, $2 million;
• LA 173: From LA 1 to U.S. 71, Caddo Parish, asphalt overlay, $900,000;
• LA 2: From West Carroll Parish line to U.S. 65, East Carroll Parish, overlay, $2.1 million;
• LA 15: From U.S. 425 to Ouachita Parish line, Richland Parish, asphalt overlay, $3.3 million;
• LA 108: From I-10 to LA 1256, Calcasieu Parish, patching, cold planing and overlay, $4.1 million;
• LA 99 and LA 102: From LA 3086 to LA 26, Jefferson Davis Parish, milling and overlay, $1.7 million;
• U.S. 71: Turn lanes for emergency staging area, Rapides Parish, $1 million;
• LA 119: Embankment slide repairs, Natchitoches Parish, $5 million;
• LA 914, LA 915 and LA 916: Catahoula Parish, patching and overlay, $2.1 million;
• LA 68: From U.S. 61 to LA 964, East Feliciana Parish, stabilize and overlay, $2.9 million;
• LA 78: From U.S. 190 to LA 1, Pointe Coupee Parish, patching, thinning and overlay, $1.5 million;
• LA 441: From LA 42 to I-12, Livingston Parish, milling and overlay, $900,000;
• LA 16: From Livingston Parish line to LA 63, St. Helena Parish, milling and overlay, $3 million.
Major Investment
• I-49: Work TBD, Lafayette Parish, $50 million;
• I-20: Widening from U.S. 165 to approximately 2 miles eastward, Ouachita Parish $20 million;
• I-20: From Monkhouse Drive East to Greenwood Road at I-20/I-49, Caddo Parish, $15 million;
• U.S. 190 utility relocation: St. Landry Parish, $8 million.
Direct Category Expenditure
• Bridge replacement and rehabilitation, Calcasieu Parish, $29.4 million;
• Electric vehicle charging infrastructure, statewide, $11.3 million;
• Allocations for greater than 200,000 population, metropolitan planning organizations, $19.9 million.
District Priorities
• $26 million to the district offices for regional congestion relief and equipment replacement.
Surplus
• The administration is requesting TTF match Highway Priority Program, statewide, $35 million.
