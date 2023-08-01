Scott M. Perrilloux reports the following individuals appeared in court on May 15 of 2023 before the Honorable Erika W. Sledge and pleaded either guilty, no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences.
Kevin Abrams, 44, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded guilty to the felony charge of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance- less than two grams. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees and refrain from any and all criminal conduct. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on July 17 of this year.
Donovan Dronet, 45, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of attempted possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to serve six months in the parish jail.
Jonathan Gibbs, 23, of Walker, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of attempted unauthorized entry of a place of business. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees and refrain from any and all criminal conduct. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on Aug. 17 of this year.
Anthony Grayer, 30, of Baton Rouge, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance- two grams or more, but less than 28 grams. He was sentenced to serve two years with the Department of Corrections, which was suspended, and serve two years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees and forfeit his weapon. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on July 17 of this year.
Goldie Jones, 28, of Houston, TX pleaded no contest to the felony charge of negligent homicide. He was sentenced to serve five years with the Department of Corrections.
Kathryn Patterson, 39, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to serve two years of probation. She also must pay cost and fees, complete drug court and enroll and complete driver improvement program. She is scheduled to appear for monitoring on July 17 of this year.
Christopher Shurley, 30, of Ponchatoula, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. He was sentenced to serve two years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees and refrain from any and all criminal conduct. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on July 17 of this year.
Joseph Valure, 39, of Denham Springs, LA pleaded no contest to the felony charge of driving while intoxicated- third offense. He was sentenced to serve five years of probation. He also must pay cost and fees, perform 240 hours of community service, refrain from any and all criminal conduct, submit to substance abuse evaluation, complete drug court and enroll and complete driver improvement program. He is scheduled to appear for monitoring on July 17 of this year.
