Eight new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, bringing the local total just shy of 400 as the statewide case count passed 38,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The case count in Livingston Parish now stands at 399 confirmed cases, according to health officials. Those results are based on 323 tests from the state lab, a jump of 16 from the previous day, and 5,206 commercial lab tests, a jump of 78 from Monday.
The local death toll remained at 27 fatalities for the second straight day. Livingston Parish, which reported its 27th COVID-19 related death on Monday, has reported one new death in the last eight days.
Across the state, health officials reported 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus off of 10,128 new tests, bringing the statewide total to 38,054. The state is also reporting 28,700 “presumed” recoveries, an increase of 2,451 from the previous week.
The state has now completed 341,026 tests, either through the state lab (17,725) or commercial labs (323,301).
Overall, the state reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,596 fatalities. This came two days after the state saw its lowest increase in new deaths since March 22 (seven).
After an increase for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations went back down on Tuesday, dropping by 17 to 831. Ventilator usage across the state increased by one on Tuesday to 103.
