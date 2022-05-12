An 18-year-old man died in an apparent drowning accident in Denham Springs, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said LPSO detectives and the dive team were alerted to a possible drowning "in a gravel pit/pond" located off of Sims Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ard said the accident occurred after a group of friends went out for a swim.
"It was learned that several friends were there to swim," Ard said. "While swimming, one male began to struggle. We know several friends tried to assist. But, he went under water and didn’t resurface."
The victim has been identified as Rodrick Thompson, of Denham Springs.
Ard said members of the LPSO dive team recovered Thompson's body at 11 p.m.
There are no signs of foul play, but Ard said the investigation is ongoing.
