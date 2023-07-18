An 18-year-old is in custody for firing a gun after a dispute outside the Walmart in Watson, according to authorities.
Aristeo Borders, of Denham Springs, was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 16 in Watson after receiving a complaint of an illegal discharge Monday evening. Sheriff Jason Ard said investigators believe a shot was fired into the air after “a verbal altercation” between Borders and four others in the parking lot area.
No injuries or damaged property have been reported, Ard said. No other information was immediately available.
